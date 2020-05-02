GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 14.4%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) traded down 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $6.02, 3,117,146 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 1,150,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

The stock has a market cap of $252.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,823,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

