Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €100.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

Symrise stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

