GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 2,820,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.