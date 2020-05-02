GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,592. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

