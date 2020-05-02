Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 3.6%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €25.00 ($29.07) and last traded at €22.90 ($26.63), approximately 3,366 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.10 ($25.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

