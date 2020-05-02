Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.32. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 11,348,464 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,452. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.