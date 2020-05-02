Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.44, approximately 890,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 876,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

GVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $722.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

