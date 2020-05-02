Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 899 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

