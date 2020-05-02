GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02372786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00195828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063543 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.