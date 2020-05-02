Greenridge Global Downgrades Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) to Hold

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:SORL opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Sorl Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

