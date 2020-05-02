Grimm (XGM) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $125,322.02 and $1,028.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005240 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XGM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 29,764,700 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

