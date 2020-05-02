GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after acquiring an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,533. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

