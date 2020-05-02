GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 519,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.