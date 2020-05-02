Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 1,556,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

