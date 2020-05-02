Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 746 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

