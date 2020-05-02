Guidance Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,957,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 2,156,318 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

