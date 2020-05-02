Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 688,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 433,330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,637,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,048. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

