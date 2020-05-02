Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,481,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The company has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.