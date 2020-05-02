Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.01. 1,910,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,770. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

