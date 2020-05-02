Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after buying an additional 178,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,994,000 after acquiring an additional 144,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 991,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,855. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

