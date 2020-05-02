Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 200,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

