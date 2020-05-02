Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $5.77 on Friday, reaching $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 101,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,530. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

