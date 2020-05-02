Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

