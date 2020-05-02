Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 526,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.