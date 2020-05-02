Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. 5,846,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

