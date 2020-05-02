Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 6,276 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

