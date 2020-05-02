Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 4.5%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA)’s share price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.46 ($16.81) and last traded at €14.88 ($17.30), approximately 128,884 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.58 ($18.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHFA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.00 ($25.58).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.50 and a 200-day moving average of €20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

