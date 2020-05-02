Hammerson’s (HMSO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.52).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock traded down GBX 5.58 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 332.80 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.77.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts predict that Hammerson will post 3070.0002191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 20,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($52,354.64). Also, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($18,139.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 and sold 36,617 shares valued at $3,219,236.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.