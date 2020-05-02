Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,075 ($27.30).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,588.09 ($20.89).

Shares of LON HL traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,435 ($18.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,419.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.80. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

