Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.88. Haymaker Acquisition shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 6,279,454 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

