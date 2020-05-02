Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.10% of Healthequity worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $51,462,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 994,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

