Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

