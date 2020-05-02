Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.02), approximately 89,180 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 80,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

The stock has a market cap of $893.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,198.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,351.03.

In other Herald Investment Trust news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 500 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,339.65).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

