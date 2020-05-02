Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCR remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,386. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

