HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.50 Million

Analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will post sales of $90.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $101.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $336.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.95 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $275.32 million, with estimates ranging from $253.63 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPR stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,559. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.33.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

