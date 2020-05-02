Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 119 ($1.57) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,251 ($29.61). 275,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,394 ($31.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,098.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,972.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

