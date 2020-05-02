Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 119 ($1.57) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,251 ($29.61). 275,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,394 ($31.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,098.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,972.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

