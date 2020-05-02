HML’s (HMLH) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of HML (LON:HMLH) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HMLH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 24.50 ($0.32). 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.70 ($0.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.
