HML’s (HMLH) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of HML (LON:HMLH) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HMLH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 24.50 ($0.32). 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.70 ($0.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

About HML

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

