Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Trading Down 12.9%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) shares fell 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.44, 595,407 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 328,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $370.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

