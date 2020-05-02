Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.73), 2,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 969% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.60).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 722.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 899.27.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

