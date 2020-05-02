Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $55.00 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00068091 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia and Graviex. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $55.00 million and $4.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00517665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,978,700 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Graviex, COSS, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.