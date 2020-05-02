HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut HSBC to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 503 ($6.62).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA traded down GBX 7.55 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 402.45 ($5.29). The stock had a trading volume of 14,384,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.01. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.