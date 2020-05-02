Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.24. 1,089,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

