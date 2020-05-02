iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Position Trimmed by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

