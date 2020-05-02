iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ICAD opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

