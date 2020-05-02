Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 338,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,914. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

