IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC downgraded IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.10.

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

