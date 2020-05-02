Ignition (IC) Trading Up 77.2% Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Ignition has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $91,982.83 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,946.42 or 1.00062161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,300,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,525 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

