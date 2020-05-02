IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Gate.io, OEX, Bittrex, Allbit, DDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinBene, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

