Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,429. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $9,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

